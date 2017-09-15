AUDI TT FSi

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: FSi Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 105659 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Grey
ABS(Anti-Lock Brakes),Armrest,Body Coloured Bumpers,Centre Console,Climate Control,Cloth/Leather Interior,Driver's Air Bag,Electric Windows,Electronic Stability Programme,Floor Mats,Front Fog Lights,Heated Rear Window,High Level Brake Light,Immobiliser,Leather Steering Wheel,Passenger Air Bag,Power-Assisted Steering,Rear Spoiler,Sound Processor,Split-Folding Rear Seats,Sports Seats,Sports Steering Wheel,Traction Control System,Tyre Repair Kit
Central Car Clearance
Tipton, DY47BX, West Midlands
United Kingdom
When Audi first unveiled the Audi TT concept car in the mid-1990s, nobod...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...