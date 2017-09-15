loading Loading please wait....
» » »

AUDI TT FSi

Compare this car
£6,799
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: FSi Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 105659 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

ABS(Anti-Lock Brakes),Armrest,Body Coloured Bumpers,Centre Console,Climate Control,Cloth/Leather Interior,Driver's Air Bag,Electric Windows,Electronic Stability Programme,Floor Mats,Front Fog Lights,Heated Rear Window,High Level Brake Light,Immobiliser,Leather Steering Wheel,Passenger Air Bag,Power-Assisted Steering,Rear Spoiler,Sound Processor,Split-Folding Rear Seats,Sports Seats,Sports Steering Wheel,Traction Control System,Tyre Repair Kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325898
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    105659 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Email Dealer >>

Central Car Clearance
Tipton, DY47BX, West Midlands
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed