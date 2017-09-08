AUDI TT Diesel 2.0 TDI Quattro S Line 2dr (2011)

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: Diesel 2.0 TDI Quattro S Line 2dr (2011) Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 53680 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Metallic - Ice silver
This Listers Approved Audi TT Diesel Coupe Finished in Metallic - Ice silver. Specification Includes Driver's information system,Service interval indicator,Servotronic speed related PAS,Auxiliary input socket,SD card slot,Retractable rear spoiler,Twin exhaust pipes,Body colour bumpers,Body colour electric adjustable heated door mirrors,Front fog lights,Electric front windows,Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel,Electronic climate control (ECC),Leather interior door handles,Leather handbrake grip,Scuff plates with metal inlays,Front head restraints,Jack and tool kit,Split folding rear seat,3 spoke flat bottom multi-function leather steering wheel,Leather centre console armrest,Driver/Front Passenger airbags,Warning triangle,Front side airbags,Fasten seatbelt reminder,ESP,First aid kit,ABS,ASR traction control,EDL traction control,Immobiliser,Remote central locking,Locking wheel bolts,Thatcham Cat.1 alarm,Short-shift manual gearbox,Matt brushed aluminium inlay,Tyre mobility system,Listers Approved,Comprehensive multi-point quality and safety check,12 Months MOT,12 Months Breakdown Cover,12 Months Warranty
Audi Approved Birmingham
Birmingham, B94HX, West Midlands
United Kingdom
When Audi first unveiled the Audi TT concept car in the mid-1990s, nobod...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...