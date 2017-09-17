Audi TT Coupe

Variant name:Diesel Coupe S Line ,Derivative:S Line ,Variant: 2.0 TDI quattro S-Line (184PS) Audi TT 2.0 TDI Quattro S Line 2dr S Tronic
Audi drive select, Audi Virtual Cockpit - 12.3" LCD instrument cluster, Cruise control + speed limiter, MMI touch panel, Mobile phone preparation with bluetooth interface, Progressive power assisted steering, Service interval indicator, Audi music interface, Auxiliary input socket, Bluetooth audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, MMI Radio with CD player and SD/XC card slot, Auto headlight range control, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door mirrors, Electric front windows, Front fog lights, Green tinted heat insulating glass, High gloss black front grille, LED daytime running lights, LED rear lights, Rear diffuser, Retractable rear spoiler, S Line body styling, Sunband for windscreen, 3 spoke leather multi-function sport steering wheel including paddle shift, Aluminium door sill trims, Black headlining, Electric lumbar support, Front centre armrest, Front head restraints, Front passenger seat isofix location point, Height/reach adjust steering wheel, Isofix on outer rear seats, Split folding rear seat, Top tether anchor plate for isofix child seat, Auto dimming rear view mirror with light and rain sensors pack - TT, Non smoking pack - TT/TT RS, 3 point front seat belts, ABS, ASR traction control, Curtain airbags, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, EDL traction control, Electromechanical parking brake, ESP, First aid kit, Front passenger airbag deactivation, Front side airbags, Head airbags, Seatbelt warning, Tyre pressure warning, Warning triangle, Anti theft alarm, Immobiliser, Keyless Start, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Diesel particulate filter, Extended aluminium look with stainless steel pedals, Matt brushed aluminium inlay, Tyre repair kit
Sanderson Street,Newcastle upon Tyne,Scotswood Road
NE4 7LA,
United Kingdom
When Audi first unveiled the Audi TT concept car in the mid-1990s, nobod...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...