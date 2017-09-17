loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Audi TT Coupe

Compare this car
£23,850
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:Diesel Coupe Sport ,Derivative:Sport ,Variant: 2.0 TDI Sport Ultra (184PS) Audi TT 2.0 TDI Ultra Sport 2dr

Accessories

Audi drive select, Audi Virtual Cockpit - 12.3" LCD instrument cluster, Cruise control, MMI touch panel, Mobile phone preparation with bluetooth interface, Progressive power assisted steering, Service interval indicator, Audi music interface, Auxiliary input socket, Bluetooth audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, MMI Radio with CD player and SD/XC card slot, Auto headlight range control, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door mirrors, Electric front windows, LED daytime running lights, LED rear lights, Retractable rear spoiler, 3 spoke leather multifunction sports steering wheel, Aluminium door sill trims, Front centre armrest, Front head restraints, Front passenger seat isofix location point, Height/reach adjust steering wheel, Isofix on outer rear seats, Split folding rear seat, Top tether anchor plate for isofix child seat, 2 rear seatbelts, 3 point front seat belts, ABS, ASR traction control, Curtain airbags, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, EDL traction control, Electromechanical parking brake, ESP, First aid kit, Front passenger airbag deactivation, Front side airbags, Tyre pressure warning, Warning triangle, Anti theft alarm, Immobiliser, Keyless Start, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Diesel particulate filter, Tyre repair kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329030
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    SJ66NBF
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    5711 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2016
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

3 High Thornyflat Wynd,Whittlets Roundabout,
KA8 OLS,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed