AUDI TT Coup

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: Coup Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 4000 Engine Size: Ext Color: WHITE

Bang & Olufsen Sound System,Electric lumbar support,Privacy glass,Audi exclusive black styling package,Door mirror housing - High gloss black,Door mirrors - electrically adjustable and heated,Front centre armrest,Headlight washer system,Inlays - Matt brushed Aluminium,LED headlights,LED rear lights,Light and rain sensor,Parking system - rear,S line body styling,,Sports seats in Alcantara/leather with S line embossing on the front seats, LED headlights, Privacy glass, S line Style edition for UK, S line logo, exterior, S line body styling, Audi exclusive black styling package, Audi Sport cast alum. wheels, 5-spoke blade design, gloss black, gloss turned finish, 9J x 19, 245/35 R19 tyres, Inlays - Matt brushed Aluminium, Door mirror housing - High gloss black, Electric lumbar support, LED headlights, Light and rain sensor, LED rear lights, Fixed bending and all-weather light, Headlight washer system, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Front centre armrest, Door mirrors - electrically adjustable and heated, Parking system, rear

  • Ad ID
    406712
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    4000 mi
  • Doors
    2
Audi Camberley
Camberley, GU153JE, Surrey
United Kingdom

