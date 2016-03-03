AUDI TT Coup

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: Coup Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 1351 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: GREY
Alcantara/leather with 'S' embossing on the front seats, LED headlights, Privacy glass, S line Style edition for UK, S line logo, exterior, S line body styling, Audi exclusive black styling package, Audi Sport cast alum. wheels, 5-spoke blade design, gloss black, gloss turned finish, 9J x 19, 245/35 R19 tyres, Matt brushed aluminium, Door mirror housing - High gloss black, Electric lumbar support, LED headlights, Light and rain sensor, LED rear lights, Fixed bending and all-weather light, Headlight washer system, Bang & Olufsen Sound System
Blackburn Audi
Blackburn, BB13HT, Lancashire
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016