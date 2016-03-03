loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT Coup Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: Coup Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 18665 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: BLUE

Accessories

MMI navigation plus, Sports seats in Alcantara/leather with S line embossing on the front seats, MMI navigation plus with MMI touch, Storage and luggage package, Audi Music Interface (AMI), MMI touch, Market introduction - Start-up version A, Interior elements in Quartz Lacquer Silver, Front centre armrest, Leather package, Navigation system - High, Parking system, rear, High-beam assist, Deluxe Automatic Air Conditioning with integrated digital displays, Bluetooth interface, 19'' x 9J '5-parallel-spoke Star' design alloy wheels with 245/35 R19 tyres, Six-speed manual transmission for four-wheel drive vehicle, quattro, Audi drive select, TTS bumpers, 3-spoke flat bottomed leather-trimmed Sport multi-function steering wheel, Keyless go

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    402665
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    18665 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
  • AUDI RS6 Avant 4.0 TFSI quattro 560 PS tiptronic
    Audi RS6
    £61,950
    Stafford , Staffordshire
  • AUDI TT Coup
    Audi TT
    £31,450
    Stafford , Staffordshire
  • AUDI RS3 Saloon 2.5 TFSI quattro 400 PS S tronic
    Audi RS3
    £48,950
    Stafford , Staffordshire
  • AUDI TT Saloon S line 1.4 TFSI cylinder on demand
    Audi TT
    £20,950
    Stafford , Staffordshire
  • AUDI R8 5.2 FSI quattro 525 PS 6 speed
    Audi R8
    £72,950
    Stafford , Staffordshire
  • AUDI RS3 Sportback 2.5 TFSI quattro 367 PS S
    Audi RS3
    £35,650
    Stafford , Staffordshire
  • AUDI TT Coup
    Audi TT
    £25,950
    Stafford , Staffordshire
  • AUDI TT Coup
    Audi TT
    £26,950
    Stafford , Staffordshire
  • AUDI TT Coup
    Audi TT
    £29,950
    Stafford , Staffordshire

