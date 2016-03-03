AUDI TT Coup Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: Coup Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 18665 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: BLUE
MMI navigation plus, Sports seats in Alcantara/leather with S line embossing on the front seats, MMI navigation plus with MMI touch, Storage and luggage package, Audi Music Interface (AMI), MMI touch, Market introduction - Start-up version A, Interior elements in Quartz Lacquer Silver, Front centre armrest, Leather package, Navigation system - High, Parking system, rear, High-beam assist, Deluxe Automatic Air Conditioning with integrated digital displays, Bluetooth interface, 19'' x 9J '5-parallel-spoke Star' design alloy wheels with 245/35 R19 tyres, Six-speed manual transmission for four-wheel drive vehicle, quattro, Audi drive select, TTS bumpers, 3-spoke flat bottomed leather-trimmed Sport multi-function steering wheel, Keyless go
Stafford Audi
Stafford, ST161GZ, Staffordshire
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016