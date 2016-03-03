Audi TT Cabriolet 2003

car description

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Audi TT cabriolet 98.000 km 2003 in very good condition. 2003 Audi TT convertible in magnificent condition. Both the body and interior are in colour ‘Dolomitgrau-Perleffekt’(LZ7J), very beautiful and very well maintained. The 1781 CC (1.8T) 180 HP engine has driven only 98.000 km. Drives as new. The interior has the leather/alcantara option back then and seatheating. The car also has ESP, climate control, electric cabriotop etc. So a very beautiful Audi TT which drives great with very beautiful options. Car has German title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.