Audi TT Black Edition TDI

MAKE Audi MODEL TT Black Edition TDI COLOUR Daytona Grey YEAR 2014/14 MILEAGE 13894 DESCRIPTION We are delighted to be able to offer for sale this Audi TT Black Edition equipped with the 7 Speed S-Tronic Automatic Gearbox. Finished in Daytona Grey with Black interior Hide. STANDARD EQUIPMENT Anti Locking Brakes, Driver and Passenger Airbags, Remote Central Locking with Alarm/Immobiliser, Electronic Climate Control, Electrically Operated Door Mirrors, Electric Front Windows, S Line Sports Suspension, S Line Embossed Fine Nappa Leather Front Seats, 3 Spoke S Line Multifunctional Steering Wheel. OPTIONAL EXTRAS BOSE Surround Sound System, Xenon Plus, Rear Spoiler, Automatic Headlight Adjustment, Headlight Washers, Acoustic Parking System Rear, Cruise Control, Interior Mirror with Automatic Anti-Glare Action with Light/Rain Sensor, Windscreen Sunband, Navigation DVD, Satellite Navigation System, Heated Front Seats, LED Interior Light Package, Privacy Glass, Matt Black Styling Package. TRANSMISSION 7 Speed S-Tronic ENGINE CAPACITY 1948 STANDARD POWER (BHP) 168 EMISSIONS (CO 2 ) 144 PRICE £19,850