AUDI TT 3.2 V6 S Tronic Quattro 3dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 3.2 V6 S Tronic Quattro 3dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 44110 Engine Size: 3189 Ext Color: Grey

Metallic Dolphin Grey, Upgrades - Black Fine Nappa Leather Upholstery, 18'' Turbine Design Alloy Wheels, Audi Satellite Navigation System, Audi Magnetic Ride, BOSE Surround Sound System, I Pod Connection, Extended Leather Package, Multi-Function Flat Bottom Steering Wheel with Paddle Shift, Heated Front Seats, Acoustic Parking System, Cruise Control, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Electric/Heated/Folding/Auto Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Tyre Pressure Control, Grey Painted Brake Callipers, Over 5300 of Factory Options, Full service history, Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Climate Control, Computer (Driver Information System), Electric Windows (Front), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Upholstery Leather, Alarm, Electric door mirrors, Folding rear seats, Power steering, Remote central locking, Traction control. 4 seats, The Vehicle Is Supplied with The 2 Remote Keys, Complete Instruction Wallet, Full Service History, MOT and V5 Registration Doc. Great Finance Deals Available, Subject To Status, Details On Request. Please Call For Further Information, 10,795

  • Ad ID
    402673
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    44110 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    3189
  • Engine Model
    3189
£10,795

Autoselect (Prestige & Performance) Ltd
Leominster, HR60PJ, Herefordshire
United Kingdom

