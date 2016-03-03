AUDI TT 3.2 V6 S Tronic Quattro 3dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 3.2 V6 S Tronic Quattro 3dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 44110 Engine Size: 3189 Ext Color: Grey
Metallic Dolphin Grey, Upgrades - Black Fine Nappa Leather Upholstery, 18'' Turbine Design Alloy Wheels, Audi Satellite Navigation System, Audi Magnetic Ride, BOSE Surround Sound System, I Pod Connection, Extended Leather Package, Multi-Function Flat Bottom Steering Wheel with Paddle Shift, Heated Front Seats, Acoustic Parking System, Cruise Control, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Electric/Heated/Folding/Auto Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Tyre Pressure Control, Grey Painted Brake Callipers, Over 5300 of Factory Options, Full service history, Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Climate Control, Computer (Driver Information System), Electric Windows (Front), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Upholstery Leather, Alarm, Electric door mirrors, Folding rear seats, Power steering, Remote central locking, Traction control. 4 seats, The Vehicle Is Supplied with The 2 Remote Keys, Complete Instruction Wallet, Full Service History, MOT and V5 Registration Doc. Great Finance Deals Available, Subject To Status, Details On Request. Please Call For Further Information, 10,795
Autoselect (Prestige & Performance) Ltd
Leominster, HR60PJ, Herefordshire
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016