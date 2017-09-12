AUDI TT 3.2 V6 Quattro DSG Auto, TOP OF THE RANGE SPEC

Accessories

BEAUTIFULLY maintained STUNNING example, JUST serviced by OUTPOINT, long MOT next due jan 2018, RARE colour combo blue with full black leather, exterior SUPERB for age and miles interior equally as impressive, this is a real stand out example a must view to appreciate the quality, CRUISE CONTROL, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Climate Control, Computer (Driver Information System), Alarm, Alloy Wheels (18in), Electric Windows (Front), Upholstery Leather, CD Player. 4 seats, Blue, Appointments available from 7AM-8PM 7 DAYS A WEEK, Appointments are recommended as we are often out delivering or fetching other stock and we wouldn't want to miss or disappoint you and waste your travel, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Climate Control, Computer (Driver Information System), Alarm, Alloy Wheels (18in), Electric Windows (Front), Upholstery Leather, CD Player. 4 seats , FLAPPY paddle shift, FREE 3 MONTHS warranty as standard or we offer a wide range of external warranty cover with the uk's leading warranty provider WARRANTYWISE, FULLY HPI clear, previous owners have meticulously maintained this vehicle to an exceptional standard throughout from new LOW FINANCE RATES available, **POOR CREDIT ? WE CAN HELP DON'T HESITATE JUST GIVE US A CALL**, 6 SPEED AUTO GEARBOX, Outpoint Motors are a family run business which gives the the opportunity to take pride in the way we present our vehicles, please call to ask any questions or to arrange a viewing/test drive or even a free valuation on your part exchange, were open 7 days a week so feel free to come see us at your convenience, MORE PICTURES ON DEALER WEBSITE, , PART EXCHANGE WELCOME,