AUDI TT 3.2 V6 Quattro DSG Auto

We are pleased to offer for sale this individual Audi TT. Only 3 registered keepers from new, a full Audi service history throughout and only 44000 miles on the clock. If you are looking for a well cared for, original, genuine desirable TT then this is it.2003 (53) Audi TT 3.2 Quattro. Full leather interior with 6 stage heated seats, Xenen headlights, Dual digital climate control, Audi chorus stereo with Bose speakers, unmarked 18" multispoke alloy wheels, on board trip computer, electric windows and door mirrors, 2 key fobs.A total of 6 long life services plus 3 more visits to the dealer for additional service item replacement. The most recent service was carried out at 40326 miles on 14/06/2016. As part of our preparation we have additionally changed the Haldex fiter/oil and DSG gearbox oil (we have stamped "additional service work" section in the back of the service book)MOT expiry date 18/06/2018 (fresh MOT upon purchase)We have vast experience in obtaining finance for all types of credit profiles. You can tailor make your own traditional finance monthly payment by using the calculator on our stock page. You can use the link button at the top of the page to navigate to our website. Want to know the likelihood of obtaining finance and the rate you are likely to be offered? Fill in the form at the bottom of our stock page and we can tell you. Want a part exchange price before you travel? Fill in the form on our part exchange web page or call us at the office on 01842 765132. For more information regarding finance, part exchange and warranty call us on 01842 765132. Alternatively visit our website using the link button at the top of the page.