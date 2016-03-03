loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 3.2 V6 Quattro 2dr (Full Audi SH! Leather Pack! ++)

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 3.2 V6 Quattro 2dr (Full Audi SH! Leather Pack! ++) Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 78000 Engine Size: 3189 Ext Color: Mauritius Blue Pearl Effect

Finished in Mauritius Blue Pearl Effect paint!, Upgrades - Paint Pearl Effect, Metallic Paint, Extended Leather Package - Black, BOSE Sound System, Heated Front Seats, Six CD Autochanger, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Standard Features - 18" Alloy Wheels, Rear Parking Sensors, Climate Control, CD/Radio, Electric Windows and Mirrors. 4 seats, Blue, Dealer supplied. This vehicle will be sold with the benefit of a 36 month extended warranty, subject to usage, charged at an additional 595 therefore the total invoice price is 7,070. Part exchange considered and 'Anywhere in the UK' delivery service. Debit/credit cards accepted. Low rate internet finance facilities available. For full information pack including several photos, detailed specification and service history records, please call one of our sales team or email sales@williamsgroupltd.co.uk

  • Ad ID
    408320
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    78000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3189
  • Engine Model
    3189
£6,475

Williams Group Limited
Maidstone, ME150PS, Kent
United Kingdom

