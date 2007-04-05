loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 3.2 QUATTRO 3DR 250 BHP Auto

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 3.2 QUATTRO 3DR 250 BHP Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 92326 Engine Size: 3189 Ext Color: RED

MATADOR METALLIC RED WITH FULL BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR + FULL SERVICE HISTORY + SATELLITE NAVIGATION + HEATED SPORT SEATS + CRUISE CONTROL + HEATED MIRRORS + PARKING SENSORS + 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS.......At Dace German Car Centre we are very proud to be named the first Stockport Trading Standards Approved Car Retailer, with process and procedures developed with and applauded by them. We price check our vehicles daily in order to maintain a highly competitive price point. Such is our confidence that we offer great value, if you should find a like-for-like vehicle for sale at a main dealer, or similarly professional car retailer, we will offer to beat that price with our NATIONAL PRICE PROMISE GUARANTEE. You can also phone and pre-arrange your finance before you visit. We do recommend that customers RESERVE their choice of vehicle prior to making their trip, to avoid potentially missing their perfect car. Visit our website http://www.dacegermancarcentre.co.uk At Dace German Car Centre we carry over 500 cars in group stock. Many have Full Service History, Automatic or Manual and Models like Black Edition, FSI, S line, SE Technik, Sport, TDI, TFSI, Quattro, Limited Edition, Dynamik some of our cars will have Sat Navigation, Sunroof, Leather and Bluetooth. Please enquire or call 0161 4424360 if you do not see what you are looking for and we will try and find it for you?....Date of Reg 05/04/2007

  • Ad ID
    412925
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    92326 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    3189
  • Engine Model
    3189
Dace German Car Centre- Trading Standards Approved
Stockport, SK45EA, Cheshire
United Kingdom

