loading Loading please wait....
» » »

AUDI TT 2004 Manual 79000 Petrol Black

Compare this car
£3,795
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

INDOOR VIEWING! BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT! HERE WE HAVE A FANTASTIC AUDI TT ROADSTER WITH A VERY RARE COLOR COMBINATION AND LOW MILES! THIS IS AN IDEAL SPORTS/ROADSTER VEHICLE! FREE 3 MONTHS WARRANTY + AA ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE! FULL SERVICE HISTORY, 2 KEYS, MOT VALID TILL 18TH APRIL 18! DONT MISS OUT!, Upgrades - Metallic Paint, Beige Full leather interior, Standard Features - Climate Control, In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette), Computer (Driver Information System), Alloy Wheels (16in), Electric Windows (Front). 2 seats, Metallic Black, THIS VERSION OF THE AUDI TT CONVERTIBLE IS THE MOST ECONOMICAL VERSION AND WE BELIEVE THIS IS THE IDEAL CAR FOR SOMEONE TO ENJOY THIS SUMMER OR ON A DAILY BASIS! THE VEHICLE HAS BEEN SERVICED AND IS READY FOR THE NEXT LUCKY OWNER! FULL SERVICE HISTORY, 2 KEYS, MOT TILL 18TH APRIL! WE ARE A SMALL FRIENDLY FAMILY BUSINESS WHO STRIVE TO PROVIDE THE BEST FOR OUR CUSTOMERS AND PUT 100% EFFORT INTO MAKING A GREAT EXPERIENCE FOR YOU FROM START TO FINISH. WE CAN COLLECT FROM LOCAL BUS/TRAIN STATION AND COMPLETE ALL PAPERWORK V5/TAX ON YOUR BEHALF SO YOU CAN DRIVE AWAY ASSURED. GIVE US A CALL ON 07749 216141, Nationwide Delivery Available Please Ask. 3 MONTHS WARRANTY + AA ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE, EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME! MANY MORE PICTURES AVAILABLE! PLEASE CALL US BEFORE HAND TO AVOID DISAPOINTMENT! PLEASE CALL US BEFORE ARRIVING TO AVOID DISAPOINTMENT, Appointments Only., GBP 3,795 p/x welcome

Accessories

3 Month Warranty ABS Air Conditioning Alarm Alloy Wheels CD Player Central Locking Driver Airbag Electric Mirrors Electric Rear Windows Front Fog Lights Full Service History HPI Clear Immobiliser Leather Interior Metallic Paint MOT Passenger Airbags Power Assisted Steering Radio Restraining System Reversing Camera Service History Spare Key Sports Seats Trip Computer V5 Reg Doc

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308681
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    30/08/2017
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    79000 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.781
  • Engine Model
    ROADSTER
Email Dealer >>

Normanby Road, Middlesbrough, South Bank,
Middlesbrough, TS6 6RS, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

  • Audi TT
    £3,795
    Middlesbrough , North Yorkshire

People who viewed this item also viewed