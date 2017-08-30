AUDI TT 2004 Manual 79000 Petrol Black

car description

INDOOR VIEWING! BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT! HERE WE HAVE A FANTASTIC AUDI TT ROADSTER WITH A VERY RARE COLOR COMBINATION AND LOW MILES! THIS IS AN IDEAL SPORTS/ROADSTER VEHICLE! FREE 3 MONTHS WARRANTY + AA ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE! FULL SERVICE HISTORY, 2 KEYS, MOT VALID TILL 18TH APRIL 18! DONT MISS OUT!, Upgrades - Metallic Paint, Beige Full leather interior, Standard Features - Climate Control, In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette), Computer (Driver Information System), Alloy Wheels (16in), Electric Windows (Front). 2 seats, Metallic Black, THIS VERSION OF THE AUDI TT CONVERTIBLE IS THE MOST ECONOMICAL VERSION AND WE BELIEVE THIS IS THE IDEAL CAR FOR SOMEONE TO ENJOY THIS SUMMER OR ON A DAILY BASIS! THE VEHICLE HAS BEEN SERVICED AND IS READY FOR THE NEXT LUCKY OWNER! FULL SERVICE HISTORY, 2 KEYS, MOT TILL 18TH APRIL! WE ARE A SMALL FRIENDLY FAMILY BUSINESS WHO STRIVE TO PROVIDE THE BEST FOR OUR CUSTOMERS AND PUT 100% EFFORT INTO MAKING A GREAT EXPERIENCE FOR YOU FROM START TO FINISH. WE CAN COLLECT FROM LOCAL BUS/TRAIN STATION AND COMPLETE ALL PAPERWORK V5/TAX ON YOUR BEHALF SO YOU CAN DRIVE AWAY ASSURED. GIVE US A CALL ON 07749 216141, Nationwide Delivery Available Please Ask. 3 MONTHS WARRANTY + AA ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE, EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME! MANY MORE PICTURES AVAILABLE! PLEASE CALL US BEFORE HAND TO AVOID DISAPOINTMENT! PLEASE CALL US BEFORE ARRIVING TO AVOID DISAPOINTMENT, Appointments Only., GBP 3,795 p/x welcome