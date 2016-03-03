loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 2.5T FSI TT RS Plus Quattro 2dr S Tronic Coupe

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.5T FSI TT RS Plus Quattro 2dr S Tronic Coupe Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 30000 Engine Size: 2480 Ext Color: Misano Red

2014 Audi TT 2.5T FSI TT RS Plus Quattro 2dr S Tronic Coupe with 30000miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 7.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.

  • Ad ID
    421574
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    30000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2480
  • Engine Model
    2480
