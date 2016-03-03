Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.5T FSI TT RS Plus Quattro 2dr S Tronic Coupe Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 30000 Engine Size: 2480 Ext Color: Misano Red
2014 Audi TT 2.5T FSI TT RS Plus Quattro 2dr S Tronic Coupe with 30000miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 7.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.
Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016