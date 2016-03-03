loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 2.5T FSI TT RS Plus Quattro 2dr S Tronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.5T FSI TT RS Plus Quattro 2dr S Tronic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 33600 Engine Size: 2500 Ext Color: BLACK

Driver's information system, DVD Satellite Navigation, Service interval indicator, Servotronic speed related PAS, Sports button, Auxiliary input socket, Anthracite grille with diamond patterned styling, Body colour bumpers, Body styling kit, Carbon door mirror trims, Electric front windows, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Sill extensions, Sports exhaust, Twin oval tailpipes, 3 spoke flat bottom multi-function leather steering wheel including paddle shift, Electronic climate control (ECC), Front head restraints, Heated front seats, Jack and tool kit, Leather centre console armrest, Leather handbrake grip, Leather interior door handles, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Scuff plates with metal inlays, Split folding rear seat, Extended leather pack - Black, ABS, ASR traction control, Black brake calipers, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, EDL traction control, Enhanced braking system, ESP, Fasten seatbelt reminder, First aid kit, Front side airbags, Warning triangle, Immobiliser, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Thatcham Cat.1 alarm, Increase to electronically limited top speed including carbon design pack for engine bay, Grey instrument dials, Tyre mobility system,Multi-functional steering wheel, paddleshift, cruise control, automatic headlights, electric wingmirrors, electric windows, climate control, air conditioning, heated rear windows, front heated leather seats, sat - navigation system, xenon projector headlights, daytime running lights, front and rear parking sensors, 5 spoke black edition wheels.

  • Ad ID
    404278
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    33600 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2500
  • Engine Model
    2500
