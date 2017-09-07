AUDI TT 2.5T FSI TT RS Plus Quattro 2dr S Tronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.5T FSI TT RS Plus Quattro 2dr S Tronic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 41368 Engine Size: 2480 Ext Color: BLACK
19inch x 9J '5-arm rotor' design titanium finish alloy wheels, Deluxe automatic air conditioning, Navigation system plus with MMI operating logic, Fixed rear spoiler, Xenon plus, 4-piston fixed calliper brakes at front;perforated disc bra, Comfort package, Engine compartment cover in Carbon sigma, Silk Nappa leather with TT RS embossing, Sports exhaust, TT RS sports suspension,Audi TT RS Coupe 2.5 T FSI (360 PS) quattro RS Plus finished in Phantom Black, pearl effect. Specification includes 19'' x 9j '5-arm rotor' design titanium finish alloy wheels, deluxe automatic air conditioning, navigation system Plus with MMI operating logic, fixed rear spoiler, xenon Plus, 4-piston fixed calliper brakes at front;perforated disc bra, comfort package, engine compartment cover in carbon sigma, silk nappa leather with TT rs embossing, sports exhaust and TT rs sports suspension.
Audi Norwich
Norwich, NR70TA, Norfolk
United Kingdom
