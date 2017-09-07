loading Loading please wait....
» » »

AUDI TT 2.5T FSI TT RS Plus Quattro 2dr S Tronic Auto

Compare this car
£29,990
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.5T FSI TT RS Plus Quattro 2dr S Tronic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 41368 Engine Size: 2480 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

19inch x 9J '5-arm rotor' design titanium finish alloy wheels, Deluxe automatic air conditioning, Navigation system plus with MMI operating logic, Fixed rear spoiler, Xenon plus, 4-piston fixed calliper brakes at front;perforated disc bra, Comfort package, Engine compartment cover in Carbon sigma, Silk Nappa leather with TT RS embossing, Sports exhaust, TT RS sports suspension,Audi TT RS Coupe 2.5 T FSI (360 PS) quattro RS Plus finished in Phantom Black, pearl effect. Specification includes 19'' x 9j '5-arm rotor' design titanium finish alloy wheels, deluxe automatic air conditioning, navigation system Plus with MMI operating logic, fixed rear spoiler, xenon Plus, 4-piston fixed calliper brakes at front;perforated disc bra, comfort package, engine compartment cover in carbon sigma, silk nappa leather with TT rs embossing, sports exhaust and TT rs sports suspension.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    312742
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    41368 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2480
  • Engine Model
    2480
Email Dealer >>

Audi Norwich
Norwich, NR70TA, Norfolk
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed