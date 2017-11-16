AUDI TT 2.5 Quattro TFSI 335 BHP Rs Coupe 2009 09 Reg

Accessories

Rain Sensor, LED Lights, Day/night Rearview Mirror, Daytime Running Lights, Brake Assist, Front Fog Lights, Electric Folding Mirrors, ISOFix Anchor Point, Steering Wheel Controls, Speakers, Cup Holders, Body Coloured Bumpers, V5 Registration Document, MOT, Full Service History, Xenon Headlights, Traction Control, Satellite Navigation, Safety Belts Rear, Safety Belts, Rear Spoiler, Radio, Parking Sensors, MP3, Metallic Paint, Leather Seats, Four Wheel Drive, Engine Immobiliser, Electric Mirrors, Electric Heated Seats, Electric Adjustable Seats, Cruise Control, CD Multichanger, Catalytic Converter, Bluetooth, Adjustable Steering, Side Impact Airbags, Front Airbags, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Climate Control, Central Locking, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Alarm, Air Conditioning, ABS,Characterful 5 cylinder engine offers superb performance & incredible acceleration (0-62 MPH in 4.6 seconds, 335 BHP at your disposal!!) Top notch interior with Quattro reassurance. Recent full service with Ipswich Audi, 2 new front tyres will be fitted when sold as well as rear brake pads., Upgrades - DVD Satellite Navigation, Elect Adjustable Front Seats with Lumbar Support, Paint Pearl Effect, BOSE Sound System, Electric/Heated/Folding/Auto Dimming, GSM Mobile Telephone Preparation, 6-CD Autochanger, Cruise Control, Electric Lumbar Support, Storage Package, ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Outer Rear Seats, 19x9J 5-Arm Rotor Design Titanium Look Alloys Wheels £1300, 6 months warranty, Next MOT due 29/11/2018, Last serviced on 16/11/2017 at 80,619 miles, Full dealership history, Clean bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Clean Condition, Tyre condition Good, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Electronic Climate Control, Heated Front Seats, Drivers Information System (DIS), Anti - Theft Device - Thatcham Category 1 Approved, Concert Audio System - MP3 File - Compatible Single CD Player and Radio Including Aux - in Socket, Upholstery - Silk Nappa Leather with Contrast Stitching, Electric Front Windows, Aux-in Connection, 3 - Spoke Sports Flat - Bottom Design Steering Wheel, Airbags, Anti Lock Brake System (ABS) with Hydraulic Brake Assist, Door Mirrors - Electrically Operated and Heated, Folding rear seats, Fixed Rear Spoiler, Drivers Height Adjustable Seat, Body Coloured