AUDI TT 2.0T FSI Sport 2dr Coupe

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0T FSI Sport 2dr Coupe Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 18213 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Glacier White, metallic

2015 Audi TT 2.0T FSI Sport 2dr Coupe with 18213miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 7.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.

  • Ad ID
    413871
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    18213 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
