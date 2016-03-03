loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 2.0T FSi S-Line

Type: Used Year: 2000 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0T FSi S-Line Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 5500 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: UNKNOWN

19 inch Alloys, 6-Speed Manual, Arm Rest, Bluetooth, Folding Mirrors, Keyless Go, One Owner, Xenon Lights, Air Conditioning, Anti Lock Brakes, DAB Radio, Electric Windows, Leather Upholstery, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Privacy Glass, Remote Central Locking, Satellite Navigation, Park Distance Plus, Super Sports Seats

  • Ad ID
    410261
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    5500 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
£23,750

Morrison Motors Turriff
Turriff, AB535TA, Aberdeenshire
United Kingdom

