AUDI TT 2.0T FSI S Line 2dr S Tronic.AUTOMATIC

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0T FSI S Line 2dr S Tronic.AUTOMATIC Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 53000 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Silver
Bluetooth connection, Cruise control, Navigation system, PAS, Rear parking sensor, Rear wiper, Service indicator, Steering wheel mounted controls, Trip computer, Radio/CD, Body coloured bumpers, Electric door mirrors, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Xenon headlights, Climate control, Front armrest, Front electric windows, Front head restraints, Height adjustable drivers seat, Sports seats, Metallic Paint, ABS, Drivers airbag, Passenger airbag, Traction control, Alarm, Immobiliser, Remote central locking, Leather seat trim, Alloy wheels.JUST HAD FULL SERVICE.ONLY 2 OWNERS.SUPERB CONDITION,DRIVES LIKE NEW.CAN TAKE CREDIT CARDS!!
Capstone Motor Company
ME21AE, Kent
United Kingdom
