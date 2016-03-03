loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 2.0T FSI S Line 2dr S Tronic.AUTOMATIC

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0T FSI S Line 2dr S Tronic.AUTOMATIC Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 53000 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Silver

Bluetooth connection, Cruise control, Navigation system, PAS, Rear parking sensor, Rear wiper, Service indicator, Steering wheel mounted controls, Trip computer, Radio/CD, Body coloured bumpers, Electric door mirrors, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Xenon headlights, Climate control, Front armrest, Front electric windows, Front head restraints, Height adjustable drivers seat, Sports seats, Metallic Paint, ABS, Drivers airbag, Passenger airbag, Traction control, Alarm, Immobiliser, Remote central locking, Leather seat trim, Alloy wheels.JUST HAD FULL SERVICE.ONLY 2 OWNERS.SUPERB CONDITION,DRIVES LIKE NEW.CAN TAKE CREDIT CARDS!!

  • Ad ID
    420626
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    53000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
