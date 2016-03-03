loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 2.0T FSI S Line 2dr S Tronic [2011] Auto

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0T FSI S Line 2dr S Tronic [2011] Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 74739 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Metallic Black

Half leather interior, Audi media, Climate Control, Metallic Paint, CD/Radio, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Front Fog Lights, Rear fog lights, 12V power socket, 4 seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Electric Door Mirrors, Electric Front Windows, Leather steering wheel, Tilt Adjustment Steering Column, Trip Computer, Anti Lock Braking System (ABS), Traction Control, Power Assisted Steering, Airbags, Isofix Brackets

  • Ad ID
    417912
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    74739 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
