loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

AUDI TT 2.0T FSI S Line 2dr Manual

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0T FSI S Line 2dr Manual Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 15224 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Floret Silver, Metallic

Accessories

Auto headlight range control, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door mirrors, Electric front windows, Front fog lights, Green tinted heat insulating glass, High gloss black front grille, LED daytime running lights, Rear diffuser, Retractable rear spoiler, S Line body styling, Sunband for windscreen, 3 spoke leather multifunction sports steering wheel, Aluminium door sill trims, Black headlining, Electric lumbar support, Front centre armrest, Front head restraints, Front passenger seat isofix location point, Height/reach adjust steering wheel, Isofix on outer rear seats, Perforated leather gearknob, Split folding rear seat, Top tether anchor plate for isofix child seat

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414987
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    15224 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

  • AUDI TT 2.0T FSI S Line 2dr Manual
    Audi TT
    £23,000
    Sheffield , South Yorkshire
  • AUDI RS5 4.2 FSI Quattro 2dr S Tronic Automatic
    Audi RS5
    £43,000
    Sheffield , South Yorkshire
  • AUDI RS5 4.2 FSI Quattro 2dr S Tronic Automatic
    Audi RS5
    £34,500
    Sheffield , South Yorkshire
  • AUDI TT 1.8T FSI Sport 2dr S Tronic Automatic
    Audi TT
    £15,000
    Sheffield , South Yorkshire
  • AUDI RS5 2.9 TFSI Quattro 2dr Tiptronic Automatic
    Audi RS5
    £79,000
    Sheffield , South Yorkshire
  • AUDI TT 2.0 TDI Ultra S Line 2dr Manual
    Audi TT
    £27,500
    Sheffield , South Yorkshire
  • AUDI RS6 4.0T FSI Quattro RS 6 Performance 5dr
    Audi RS6
    £94,000
    Sheffield , South Yorkshire
  • AUDI TT 2.0T FSI Quattro S Line 2dr S Tronic
    Audi TT
    £32,000
    Sheffield , South Yorkshire
  • AUDI TT 1.8T FSI Sport 2dr Manual
    Audi TT
    £20,000
    Sheffield , South Yorkshire
  • AUDI RS6 RS6 AVANT TFSI V8 QUATTRO Automatic
    Audi RS6
    £53,500
    Sheffield , South Yorkshire
  • AUDI TT 2.5T FSI TT RS Quattro 2dr S Tronic
    Audi TT
    £49,000
    Sheffield , South Yorkshire
  • AUDI A8 S8 Plus TFSI Quattro 4dr Tip Auto
    Audi A8
    £60,000
    Sheffield , South Yorkshire
  • AUDI TT 2.0T FSI S Line 2dr Manual
    Audi TT
    £23,000
    Sheffield , South Yorkshire
  • AUDI RS5 4.2 FSI Quattro 2dr S Tronic Automatic
    Audi RS5
    £43,000
    Sheffield , South Yorkshire
  • AUDI RS5 4.2 FSI Quattro 2dr S Tronic Automatic
    Audi RS5
    £34,500
    Sheffield , South Yorkshire
  • AUDI TT 1.8T FSI Sport 2dr S Tronic Automatic
    Audi TT
    £15,000
    Sheffield , South Yorkshire
  • AUDI RS5 2.9 TFSI Quattro 2dr Tiptronic Automatic
    Audi RS5
    £79,000
    Sheffield , South Yorkshire
  • AUDI TT 2.0 TDI Ultra S Line 2dr Manual
    Audi TT
    £27,500
    Sheffield , South Yorkshire
  • AUDI RS6 4.0T FSI Quattro RS 6 Performance 5dr
    Audi RS6
    £94,000
    Sheffield , South Yorkshire
  • AUDI TT 2.0T FSI Quattro S Line 2dr S Tronic
    Audi TT
    £32,000
    Sheffield , South Yorkshire
  • AUDI TT 1.8T FSI Sport 2dr Manual
    Audi TT
    £20,000
    Sheffield , South Yorkshire
  • AUDI RS6 RS6 AVANT TFSI V8 QUATTRO Automatic
    Audi RS6
    £53,500
    Sheffield , South Yorkshire
  • AUDI TT 2.5T FSI TT RS Quattro 2dr S Tronic
    Audi TT
    £49,000
    Sheffield , South Yorkshire
  • AUDI A8 S8 Plus TFSI Quattro 4dr Tip Auto
    Audi A8
    £60,000
    Sheffield , South Yorkshire

People who viewed this item also viewed

£23,000

Audi Sheffield (JCT600)
Sheffield, S88LH, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!