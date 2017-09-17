loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 2.0T FSI S Line 2dr

£10,611
car description

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0T FSI S Line 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 23933 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Part Leather Seats, 18? Alloy Wheels, Full Service History., Sport Seats., Climate Control., Multifunction Wheel, Front Fog Lights, Electric Mirrors., Electric Windows., Remote Central Locking, Immobiliser, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), First Aid Kit, Front Side Airbags

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329196
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    23933 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Evans Halshaw Hyundai Newcastle
NE156UX,
United Kingdom

