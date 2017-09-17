AUDI TT 2.0T FSI S Line 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0T FSI S Line 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 23933 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Silver
Part Leather Seats, 18? Alloy Wheels, Full Service History., Sport Seats., Climate Control., Multifunction Wheel, Front Fog Lights, Electric Mirrors., Electric Windows., Remote Central Locking, Immobiliser, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), First Aid Kit, Front Side Airbags
Evans Halshaw Hyundai Newcastle
NE156UX,
United Kingdom
