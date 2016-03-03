AUDI TT 2.0T FSI S Line 2dr

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0T FSI S Line 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 19995 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Daytona Grey

Accessories

One Owner, Full Service History, Satelite Navigation, Full leather - grey, Bluetooth, Stop/Start Function, Drive Select, 19" Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Automatic headlights, DAB Digital Radio, Keyless Go, Electric Parking Brake (EPB), iPod/MP3 Connectivity, USB Functionality, Metallic Paint, Dual Airbags, ESP Electronic Stability Program, Passenger Air Bag Cut Off, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Alarm, 12V power socket, Driver Information, Electric Front Windows, Front Cup Holders, Height adjustable driver?s seat, Luggage Cover, Trip Computer, Vanity Mirrors, 6 speed manual gearbox, Speed Sensitive Power Steering, Traction Control, Vehicle History Check completed on this vehicle

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    407781
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    19995 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
