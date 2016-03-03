AUDI TT 2.0T FSI S Line 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0T FSI S Line 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 19995 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Daytona Grey
One Owner, Full Service History, Satelite Navigation, Full leather - grey, Bluetooth, Stop/Start Function, Drive Select, 19" Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Automatic headlights, DAB Digital Radio, Keyless Go, Electric Parking Brake (EPB), iPod/MP3 Connectivity, USB Functionality, Metallic Paint, Dual Airbags, ESP Electronic Stability Program, Passenger Air Bag Cut Off, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Alarm, 12V power socket, Driver Information, Electric Front Windows, Front Cup Holders, Height adjustable driver?s seat, Luggage Cover, Trip Computer, Vanity Mirrors, 6 speed manual gearbox, Speed Sensitive Power Steering, Traction Control, Vehicle History Check completed on this vehicle
Evans Halshaw Motorhouse Leicester
Leicester, LE35BY, Leicestershire
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016