AUDI TT 2.0T FSI S Line 2dr [2011] - XENONS - SPORTS SEATS - HALF LEATHER

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0T FSI S Line 2dr [2011] - XENONS - SPORTS SEATS - HALF LEATHER Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 34327 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Blue

This Blue Audi TT Features Bluetooth, CD Changer, Xenon Headlights, S-Line Embossed Front Sport Seats, Half Leather, 18 inch alloys, Split Folding Rear Seats, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Climate Control, CD Player, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Wing Mirrors, Electric Windows. Click Visit Website for full service history, online valuation, finance illustration, full vehicle specification, HPI report plus multiple images & 360 degree spin.

  • Ad ID
    406732
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    34327 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
£13,495

Imperial Cars Halesowen
Halesowen, B633NJ, West Midlands
United Kingdom

