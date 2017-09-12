Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0T FSI Quattro TTS Black Edition 2dr S Tronic Coupe Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 3000 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Nano Grey
2017 Audi TT 2.0T FSI Quattro TTS Black Edition 2dr S Tronic Coupe with 3000miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 6.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.
