AUDI TT 2.0T FSI Quattro TTS Black Edition 2dr S Tronic Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0T FSI Quattro TTS Black Edition 2dr S Tronic Automatic Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3000 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Mythos Black, metallic
Please call our team now for a unique personalised video presentation, Tech pack with Audi Connect, 20` 5-V-spoke titanium matt, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Brake calipers painted in red, Extra technology, Electronic climate control, Air intake grilles in high gloss black, Audi Beam, Auto headlight range control, 3 spoke leather multi-function sport steering wheel including paddle shift, Matt black radiator grille and number plate holder, Black door mirrors, Body colour bumpers, Electric front windows, Green tinted heat insulating glass, High gloss black radiator grille, LED daytime running lights, Privacy glass, Rear diffuser, Retractable rear spoiler, S body styling, Sunband for windscreen, Aluminium door sill trims, Black headlining, Electric lumbar support, Front centre armrest, Front head restraints, Front passenger seat isofix location point, Heated front seats, Height/reach adjust steering wheel, Isofix on outer rear seats, Split folding rear seat, Top tether anchor plate for isofix child seat
York Audi (JCT600)
United Kingdom
