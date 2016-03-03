loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

AUDI TT 2.0T FSI Quattro TTS 2dr S Tronic Automatic

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0T FSI Quattro TTS 2dr S Tronic Automatic Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9532 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Red

Accessories

Aluminium door mirror housings, Audi Beam, Auto headlight range control, Body colour bumpers, Electric front windows, Fabric hood - Black, Fully automatic acoustic hood, Green tinted heat insulating glass, LED daytime running lights, Platinum grey front grille, Rear diffuser, Retractable rear spoiler, S body styling, Sunband for windscreen, 3 spoke leather multi-function sport steering wheel including paddle shift, Aluminium door sill trims, Black headlining, Electric lumbar support, Front centre armrest, Front head restraints, Front passenger seat isofix location point, Height/reach adjust steering wheel, Isofix on outer rear seats, Top tether anchor plate for isofix child seat

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    411907
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    9532 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£30,000

Hull Audi (JCT600)
Hull, HU139PB, East Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!