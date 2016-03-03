loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 2.0T FSI Quattro TTS 2dr S Tronic Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0T FSI Quattro TTS 2dr S Tronic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 35000 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Ibis White

Accessories

18" Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats, Sports Style Seats, Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Speed Limiter, Automatic headlights, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Xenon Headlamps, Keyless Entry, Daytime Running Lights, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Front Fog Lights, Electric Front Windows, Electric Door Mirrors

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    412958
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    35000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
