AUDI TT 2.0T FSI Quattro TTS 2dr S Tronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0T FSI Quattro TTS 2dr S Tronic Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 22911 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Black
Fine Nappa leather - Express red + super sports seats, Heated front seats, Bang + Olufsen advanced sound system, Audi Virtual Cockpit - 12.3" LCD instrument cluster, Mobile phone preparation with bluetooth interface, MMI touch panel, Acoustic parking system - rear, Alarm, Contoured 3 spoke flat bottom multi-function leather sport steering wheel/gearshift paddle, Body coloured bumpers, Curtain airbags, ESP, Immobiliser, Remote central locking, Traction control, Audi active lane assist, Audi drive select, Progressive power assisted steering, Seat belt microphone, Service interval indicator, Audi music interface, Auxiliary input socket, Bluetooth audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, MMI Radio with CD player and SD/XC card slot, Aluminium door mirror housings, Auto headlight range control, Automatic coming/leaving home lighting function, Body colour bumpers, Electric front windows, Fully automatic acoustic hood, Fabric hood - Black, Headlight wash system, LED daytime running lights, LED rear lights, Platinum grey front grille, Rain and light sensors, Rear diffuser, Retractable rear spoiler, S body styling, Aluminium door sill trims, Black headlining, Electric lumbar support, Front head restraints, Front passenger seat isofix location point, Height/reach adjust steering wheel, Top tether anchor plate for isofix child seat, 3 point front seat belts, ABS, ASR traction control, Curtain airbags, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, EDL traction control, Electromechanical parking brake, ESP, First aid kit, Front passenger airbag deactivation, Front side airbags, Roll over bars, Tyre pressure warning, Warning triangle, Red brake calipers, Anti theft alarm, Immobiliser, Keyless Start, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Audi magnetic ride, Matt brushed aluminium inlay
Harry Fairbairn BMW (Glasgow)
G466JB
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016