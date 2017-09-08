loading Loading please wait....
» » »

AUDI TT 2.0T FSI Quattro TTS 2dr S Tronic Auto

Compare this car
£29,987
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0T FSI Quattro TTS 2dr S Tronic Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 13750 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Telephone Hands Free Facility, Electric Windows, Black Leather, Air Conditioning, Sport Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, DAB Digital Radio, Heated Front Seats, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, 19" Alloys, Electric Wing Mirrors, Remote Central Locking, Alarm

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    315963
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    13750 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Email Dealer >>

Stratstone MINI Leeds
Leeds, LS73JB, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed