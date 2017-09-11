AUDI TT 2.0T FSI Quattro TTS 2dr S Tronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0T FSI Quattro TTS 2dr S Tronic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 13349 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Pure Yellow
Satellite Navigation, Black Leather, Alloy Wheels 19", Automatic Air Conditioning, Bluetooth Telephone Preparation, DAB Digital Radio, Keyless Drive, Keyless Entry, Rain Sensor with Auto Headlight Activation, Tyre Pressure Monitoring Sensor (TPMS), Park Distance Control, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, ISOFIX Child Seat Attachment, Front Sport Seats, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Front Centre Armrest, Auto Dim Interior Mirror, Electric Heated Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Rear Spoiler, ''We Can Guarantee The Future Value Of This Car"
Stratstone BMW Doncaster
Doncaster, DN24SR, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom
