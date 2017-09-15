loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 2.0T FSI Quattro TTS 2dr S Tronic [2011] Auto

£29,392
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0T FSI Quattro TTS 2dr S Tronic [2011] Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 8438 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Yellow

Accessories

Rear Park Assist, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Trip Computer, Voice Activation, Bluetooth Connectivity, CD Player, DAB Digital Radio, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, Alloy Wheels 19", Rear Spoiler, Electric Door Mirrors, Electric Windows, Day Running Lights, Headlamp Power Wash, Xenon Headlamps, Automatic Headlamps, Automatic Wipers, Air Conditioning, Automatic Climate Control, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats, Full Leather, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Airbags, ISOFIX Child Seat Brackets, Traction Control, Alarm, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325891
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    8438 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Stratstone Jaguar Stockton
TS183RW,
United Kingdom

