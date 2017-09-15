AUDI TT 2.0T FSI Quattro TTS 2dr S Tronic [2011] Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0T FSI Quattro TTS 2dr S Tronic [2011] Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 8438 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Yellow
Rear Park Assist, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Trip Computer, Voice Activation, Bluetooth Connectivity, CD Player, DAB Digital Radio, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, Alloy Wheels 19", Rear Spoiler, Electric Door Mirrors, Electric Windows, Day Running Lights, Headlamp Power Wash, Xenon Headlamps, Automatic Headlamps, Automatic Wipers, Air Conditioning, Automatic Climate Control, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats, Full Leather, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Airbags, ISOFIX Child Seat Brackets, Traction Control, Alarm, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking
Stratstone Jaguar Stockton
TS183RW,
United Kingdom
When Audi first unveiled the Audi TT concept car in the mid-1990s, nobod...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...