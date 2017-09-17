AUDI TT 2.0T FSI Quattro TTS 2dr S Tronic [2011] Auto

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0T FSI Quattro TTS 2dr S Tronic [2011] Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 85062 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Grey
Service History, 19" Alloy Wheels, Satelite Navigation, Bluetooth, Rear Parking Sensors, Climate Control, Full Leather Interior, Alarm, Heated Front Seats, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, Metallic Paint, Driver Information, Electric Door Mirrors, Electric Front Windows, 12V power socket, Adjustable Steering Column, Front Cup Holders, Leather steering wheel, Rev Counter, Trip Computer, Anti Lock Braking System (ABS), Automatic gearbox, Power Assisted Steering, Traction Control, Driver and Passenger Airbags and Side Airbags, ESP Electronic Stability Program, Passenger Air Bag Cut Off, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Vehicle History Check completed on this vehicle
Evans Halshaw Motorhouse Leicester
Leicester, LE35BY, Leicestershire
United Kingdom
