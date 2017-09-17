loading Loading please wait....
» » »

AUDI TT 2.0T FSI Quattro TTS 2dr S Tronic [2011] Auto

Compare this car
£12,491
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0T FSI Quattro TTS 2dr S Tronic [2011] Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 85062 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

Service History, 19" Alloy Wheels, Satelite Navigation, Bluetooth, Rear Parking Sensors, Climate Control, Full Leather Interior, Alarm, Heated Front Seats, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, Metallic Paint, Driver Information, Electric Door Mirrors, Electric Front Windows, 12V power socket, Adjustable Steering Column, Front Cup Holders, Leather steering wheel, Rev Counter, Trip Computer, Anti Lock Braking System (ABS), Automatic gearbox, Power Assisted Steering, Traction Control, Driver and Passenger Airbags and Side Airbags, ESP Electronic Stability Program, Passenger Air Bag Cut Off, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Vehicle History Check completed on this vehicle

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329198
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    85062 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Email Dealer >>

Evans Halshaw Motorhouse Leicester
Leicester, LE35BY, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

  • AUDI TT 2.0T FSI Quattro TTS 2dr S Tronic [2011]
    Audi TT
    £12,491
    Leicester , Leicestershire
  • AUDI RS3 2.5 TFSI RS 3 Quattro 5dr S Tronic Auto
    Audi RS3
    £36,191
    Leicester , Leicestershire

People who viewed this item also viewed