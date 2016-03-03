loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 2.0T FSI Quattro TTS 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0T FSI Quattro TTS 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 64172 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Silver

Headlamp Wash, 18" Alloy Wheels, Satelite Navigation, Leather Seats, Rear Parking Sensors, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Upgraded Stereo System, Bose Sound System, Sport Button, Climate Control, Sports Style Seats, Bi-xenon Headlights, Daytime Running Lights

  • Ad ID
    407003
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    64172 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
