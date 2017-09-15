Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0T FSI Quattro TTS 2dr Coupe Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 4742 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color:
2016 Audi TT 2.0T FSI Quattro TTS 2dr Coupe with 4742miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 6.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.
Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD,
United Kingdom
