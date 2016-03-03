loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

AUDI TT 2.0T FSI Quattro TTS 2dr [2011]

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0T FSI Quattro TTS 2dr [2011] Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 77172 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Scuba Blue

Accessories

19" Alloy Wheels, Full Leather, Heated Seats, Climate Control, Front Fog Lights, Multi Functional Steering Wheel, Electric Front Windows, Remote Central Locking, Electric Mirrors, Heated Front Windscreen, Ask for a Test Drive Today, Complimentary Accident Assistance, Flexible Finance Options Available, HPI Gold Check, Part Exchange Taken as Full Deposit, Other Models Available

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    417915
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    77172 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£13,391

Evans Halshaw Citroen Sheffield
Sheffield, S62FZ, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!