AUDI TT 2.0T FSI Quattro S Line S Tronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0T FSI Quattro S Line S Tronic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 58000 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: SILVER
Beautiful in Metallic Silver with Full Red Leather. Auto with Paddle Shifts,.Greatt Spec with Audi Plus Big Screen Nav,, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Parking Sensors, Xenons, Cruise Control, Full Service History. MOT Sept 2018,Finance and Drive Away Insurance if Required. Direct Sales Line 07836272259
Woodstock Motors
London, NW117HT, London
United Kingdom
