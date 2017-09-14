loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 2.0T FSI Quattro S Line S Tronic Auto

£11,795
car description

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0T FSI Quattro S Line S Tronic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 58000 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: SILVER

Accessories

Beautiful in Metallic Silver with Full Red Leather. Auto with Paddle Shifts,.Greatt Spec with Audi Plus Big Screen Nav,, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Parking Sensors, Xenons, Cruise Control, Full Service History. MOT Sept 2018,Finance and Drive Away Insurance if Required. Direct Sales Line 07836272259

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325156
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    58000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Woodstock Motors
London, NW117HT, London
United Kingdom

