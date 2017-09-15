AUDI TT 2.0T FSI Quattro S Line 2dr S Tronic Low Mileage Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0T FSI Quattro S Line 2dr S Tronic Low Mileage Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 11850 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: BLACK
Mobile phone preparation with bluetooth interface, Audi drive select, Cruise control + speed limiter, Progressive power assisted steering, Audi Virtual Cockpit - 12.3' LCD instrument cluster, MMI touch panel, Service interval indicator, Audi music interface, Auxiliary input socket, Bluetooth audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, MMI Radio with CD player and SD/XC card slot, Auto dimming rear view mirror with light and rain sensors pack - TT, Non smoking pack - TT/TT RS,Low mileage part exchange TT offered in superb condition.and fitted with bluetooth to keep you connected
Warrington Motor Park
Warrington, WA27PE, Cheshire
United Kingdom
