AUDI TT 2.0T FSI Quattro S Line 2dr S Tronic Low Mileage Auto

£24,500
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0T FSI Quattro S Line 2dr S Tronic Low Mileage Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 11850 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: BLACK

Mobile phone preparation with bluetooth interface, Audi drive select, Cruise control + speed limiter, Progressive power assisted steering, Audi Virtual Cockpit - 12.3' LCD instrument cluster, MMI touch panel, Service interval indicator, Audi music interface, Auxiliary input socket, Bluetooth audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, MMI Radio with CD player and SD/XC card slot, Auto dimming rear view mirror with light and rain sensors pack - TT, Non smoking pack - TT/TT RS,Low mileage part exchange TT offered in superb condition.and fitted with bluetooth to keep you connected

  • Ad ID
    325137
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    11850 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
Bury Motor Park
Bury, BL97DF, Lancashire
United Kingdom

