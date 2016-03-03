loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 2.0T FSI Quattro S Line 2dr S Tronic Coupe

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0T FSI Quattro S Line 2dr S Tronic Coupe Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 46 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Scuba Blue, metallic

2017 Audi TT 2.0T FSI Quattro S Line 2dr S Tronic Coupe with 46miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 6.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.

  • Ad ID
    410163
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    46 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
