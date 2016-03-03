Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0T FSI Quattro S Line 2dr S Tronic Coupe Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 46 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Scuba Blue, metallic
2017 Audi TT 2.0T FSI Quattro S Line 2dr S Tronic Coupe with 46miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 6.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.
Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016