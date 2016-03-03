loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 2.0T FSI Quattro S Line 2dr S Tronic [2011] Auto

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0T FSI Quattro S Line 2dr S Tronic [2011] Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 20053 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Floret Silver

Half Leather, Bluetooth Connectivity, Electric Front Windows, Remote Central Locking, Electric Door Mirrors, Air Conditioning, Automatic Headlamps, 18" Alloy Wheels, Daylight Running Lights, Front Cup Holders, First Aid Kit, Multi function steering wheel, Front Fog Lights, Photographs Of Actual Car

  • Ad ID
    407011
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    20053 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
