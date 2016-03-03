loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 2.0T FSI Quattro S Line 2dr S Tronic [2011] Auto

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0T FSI Quattro S Line 2dr S Tronic [2011] Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 63450 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Metallic Blue

Full Service History, Climate Control, Electric Front Windows, Cruise Control, Electric Seats, Airbags, Alarm, Ask for a Test Drive Today, Automatic Gearbox, Four Wheel Drive, Heated Front Seats, Immobiliser, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, Multi-function steering wheel, Outside Temperature Indicator, Part Exchange taken as Full Deposit., Power Assisted Steering, Rear Spoiler, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Tilt/telescopic steering wheel, Traction Control, Trip Computer, Vehicle history check completed on this vehicle, Voice Activation

  • Ad ID
    411216
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    63450 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
£13,627

Evans Halshaw Renault Doncaster
Doncaster, DN45JH, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

