loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

AUDI TT 2.0T FSI Quattro Black Edition 2dr S Tronic Semi-Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0T FSI Quattro Black Edition 2dr S Tronic Semi-Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 17000 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: White

Accessories

Driver's information system, Service interval indicator, Servotronic speed related PAS, Body colour bumpers, Electric front windows, Front fog lights, Fully automatic electrically operated hood, Twin exhaust pipes, Wind deflector, Black headlining, Electronic climate control (ECC), Front head restraints, Jack and tool kit, Leather centre console armrest, Leather handbrake grip, Leather interior door handles, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Scuff plates with metal inlays, ABS, ASR traction control, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, EDL traction control, ESP, Fasten seatbelt reminder, First aid kit, Front side airbags, Warning triangle

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    409262
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    17000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£19,270

TrustFord Gillingham
Gillingham, ME71AF, Kent
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!