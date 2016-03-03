AUDI TT 2.0T FSI Quattro Black Edition 2dr S Tronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0T FSI Quattro Black Edition 2dr S Tronic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 30000 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: WHITE
Driver's information system, Service interval indicator, Servotronic speed related PAS, Auxiliary input socket, BOSE surround sound, SD card slot, Body colour bumpers, Electric front windows, Front fog lights, Privacy glass, Twin exhaust pipes, Electronic climate control (ECC), Front head restraints, Jack and tool kit, Leather centre console armrest, Leather handbrake grip, Leather interior door handles, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Scuff plates with metal inlays, Split folding rear seat, Black styling pack - TT, ABS, ASR traction control, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, EDL traction control, ESP, Fasten seatbelt reminder, First aid kit, Front side airbags, Warning triangle, Immobiliser, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Thatcham Cat.1 alarm, Tyre mobility system,Audi Tt Black Edition Tfsi Qua
Wilsons Group
Epsom, KT171DH, Surrey
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016