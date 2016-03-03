AUDI TT 2.0T FSI

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0T FSI Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 90000 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: RED
2007 Audi tt 2.0 fsi90k milesmot newHere we have for sale in outstanding condition inside and outand drives superb with any trial or inspection more than welcomeour stunning audi tt 2.0 fsithe car comes with lots of extras including, upgraded alloys,climate control, full eletric pack, half leather, and much moreso ring today to book your test drive nowfirst to see and drive will buy!!!please ring for more detailsor to book a test drivepart ex consideredall cars hpi clear**VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY**
Jem Car Sales
Neath, SA112PN, West Glamorgan
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016