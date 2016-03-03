AUDI TT 2.0T FSI

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0T FSI Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 90000 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: RED

2007 Audi tt 2.0 fsi90k milesmot newHere we have for sale in outstanding condition inside and outand drives superb with any trial or inspection more than welcomeour stunning audi tt 2.0 fsithe car comes with lots of extras including, upgraded alloys,climate control, full eletric pack, half leather, and much moreso ring today to book your test drive nowfirst to see and drive will buy!!!please ring for more detailsor to book a test drivepart ex consideredall cars hpi clear**VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY**

  • Ad ID
    411927
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    90000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
£6,499

Jem Car Sales
Neath, SA112PN, West Glamorgan
United Kingdom

