AUDI TT 2.0T FSI COUPE Auto

Accessories

Next MOT due 07/03/2018, Last serviced on 12/05/2017 at 62,974 miles, Full service history, Full Red Leather, Multi function flat bottom steering wheel, 19' S-Line Alloys, Electric Rear Spoiler, Rear Parking Sensors, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Aux-in Connection, Computer (Driver Information System), Electric door mirrors, Immobiliser, Electric windows, Alarm, TT Number plate, HPI Clear. AS WE ARE AN AA CARS DEALER THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH A FULL AA HISTORY CHECK AND ALSO 12 MONTHS FREE BREAKDOWN COVER Finance subject to terms and conditions (please see our website for full details) Remember to check the details of this car with the dealer before you buy it to make sure that all the information is accurate.