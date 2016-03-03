AUDI TT 2.0T FSI Black Edition 2dr S Tronic - PADDLE SHIFT - HALF LEATHER - 19IN A

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0T FSI Black Edition 2dr S Tronic - PADDLE SHIFT - HALF LEATHER - 19IN A Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 34700 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Blue
This Blue Audi TT Features BOSE Sound System, Xenon Headlights, Wind Deflector, Paddle Shift, Half Leather, 19 inch alloys, Climate Control, Parking Sensors, Sports Seats, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, CD Player, LED Daytime Running Lights, Heated Wing Mirrors, Electric Windows, Soft Top. Click Visit Website for full service history, online valuation, finance illustration, full vehicle specification, HPI report plus multiple images & 360 degree spin.
Imperial Car Supermarkets Southampton
Southampton, SO150LP, Hampshire
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016